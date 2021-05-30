BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,227,449 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.56% of Albemarle worth $1,289,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,957 shares of company stock worth $5,316,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $167.08 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.28.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

