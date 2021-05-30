BlackRock Inc. Buys 691,739 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.64% of Signature Bank worth $1,167,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter.

SBNY opened at $249.75 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

