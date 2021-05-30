BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,865,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,304,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $125.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.95, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $126.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

