BlackRock Inc. Has $1.15 Billion Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.47% of Alliant Energy worth $1,147,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 25,279.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $58.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

