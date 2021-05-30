BlackRock Inc. Has $1.20 Billion Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.52% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,202,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after buying an additional 627,441 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 45.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,172,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 997,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,547,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 463,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

