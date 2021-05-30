BlackRock Inc. Has $1.28 Billion Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.72% of Lumen Technologies worth $1,276,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

LUMN opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

