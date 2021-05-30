BlackRock Inc. Has $1.29 Billion Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.92% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,285,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 41,241 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $96.63.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.