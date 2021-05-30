BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.64% of Carnival Co. & worth $1,197,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,506,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after buying an additional 2,219,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,255,000 after buying an additional 380,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

