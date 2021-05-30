BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,023,607 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.69% of Steel Dynamics worth $1,253,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.43 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.