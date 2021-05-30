BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,335,739 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.81% of Fidelity National Financial worth $1,152,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.3% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 505.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 739,092 shares of company stock worth $32,309,114. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.