BlackRock Inc. Purchases 701,706 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.72% of Williams-Sonoma worth $1,311,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $2,161,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

