BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,018,368 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,239,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,018,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.98% of Cincinnati Financial worth $1,158,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CINF opened at $121.71 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.