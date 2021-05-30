BlackRock Inc. Sells 51,845 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,211,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.31% of Atmos Energy worth $1,305,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,188,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO opened at $99.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

