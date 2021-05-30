BlackRock Inc. Sells 91,442 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,384,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.72% of Brown & Brown worth $1,251,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

