Blume Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,746 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VTI stock opened at $218.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

