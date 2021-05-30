BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,123,000 after buying an additional 232,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $89,964,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

