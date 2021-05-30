BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.31 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in EMCOR Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $127.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

