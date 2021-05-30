BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 115.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Snap-on by 998.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock worth $16,071,346 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $254.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.51 and its 200-day moving average is $203.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

