BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.14% of Spire worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

SR opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

