BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,663 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

HE opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

