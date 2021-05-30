BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,773 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,401,000 after buying an additional 144,192 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,142,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,115,000 after buying an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after buying an additional 167,111 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,933 shares of company stock worth $12,066,002. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $171.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.29 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

