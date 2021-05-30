BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 163,866 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,866 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.