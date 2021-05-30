Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIFI. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.54. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,330,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,863,000 after acquiring an additional 103,064 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 423,000 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7,700.5% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,176,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,448 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $27,900,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2,202.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after buying an additional 1,634,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.