BOLT (BOLT) Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $101,520.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOLT has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

