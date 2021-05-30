BOMB Trading 7.8% Higher This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $201,047.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.18 or 1.00543405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00084557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001105 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,530 coins and its circulating supply is 905,742 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

