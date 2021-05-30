BOScoin (BOS) Achieves Market Cap of $778,896.79

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. BOScoin has a total market cap of $778,896.79 and $1,785.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

