BOScoin (BOS) Price Tops $0.0009

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $784,338.18 and approximately $2,125.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

