Boson Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $24.51 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.01301626 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,384,626 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.