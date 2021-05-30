BOX Token Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $386.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00202020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars.

