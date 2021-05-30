Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce earnings per share of $6.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $5.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.34 to $27.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $29.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $472.33. 1,994,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $281.91 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

