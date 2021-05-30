Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report sales of $289.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.76 million to $299.52 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $217.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $978.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $979.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock worth $61,929,500. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,158 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

