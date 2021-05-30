Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Post $0.53 EPS

Analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.58. Prothena posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Prothena by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,507. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.56. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

