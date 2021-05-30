Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HONE shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

