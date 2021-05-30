Brokerages Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Post $0.68 EPS

Brokerages predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. Insperity reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE NSP opened at $92.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17. Insperity has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $95.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $181,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

