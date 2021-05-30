Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,331 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 75,922 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.