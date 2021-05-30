Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 374.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,902 shares of company stock worth $56,863,950 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

