Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,922,000 after buying an additional 197,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.