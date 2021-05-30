Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Up 60.4% in May

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the April 29th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of CHY opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

