Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,130 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after acquiring an additional 355,860 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $54,001,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after buying an additional 186,878 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.75.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

