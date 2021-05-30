Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 166.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,199 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

