Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,001,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI opened at $112.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.