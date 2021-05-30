Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 352.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,571 shares of company stock valued at $311,254,066 over the last quarter.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $238.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.