Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $217.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

