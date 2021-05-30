Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

PPA opened at $76.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $76.71.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

