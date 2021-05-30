Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $51,822,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,266,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 324,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HASI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

NYSE HASI opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.