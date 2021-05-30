Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $52.88 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48.

