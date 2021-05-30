Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $32.18 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08.

