Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

