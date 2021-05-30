Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $85,756,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,879 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

