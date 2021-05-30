Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,202 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in KLA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $316.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.86. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

